Djokovic v Medvedev live stream – Mens US Open Final Coverage

In a rematch of the 2021 US Open final, Daniil Medvedev is set to face off against Novak Djokovic for the 2023 title.

Djokovic secured his spot in Sunday’s championship match by defeating local favorite Ben Shelton in straight sets. Meanwhile, Medvedev advanced after winning a four-set nail-biter against Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev may have had a more challenging path to the final, but he’s spent a similar time on court than Djokovic.

While he did come back from two sets down against fellow Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round, this match is sure to be his most significant challenge yet.

Djokovic is arguably even better on defence than Medvedev, so don’t expect too many outright winners. Unlike Alcaraz, Djokovic is less likely to frequent the net, so anticipate extended, grueling rallies that could turn the match into an endurance challenge.

Aside from a nail-biting third-round encounter with Laslo Djere, where he rallied from two sets behind, Djokovic has smoothly sailed into the final, winning all his other matches in straight sets.

While Medvedev has lost a set in three of his matchups, including the semi-final battle with Carlos Alcaraz, his morale should be sky-high after defeating the young Spaniard. This demonstrates that Medvedev can still compete at the highest level.

Given Djokovic’s recent dominance in Grand Slam finals, it’s hard to bet against him. However, I do expect Medvedev to offer a substantial challenge, which is why my prediction is a four-set victory for Djokovic.

With rain forecasted for New York on Sunday, it’s probable that the match will be played under a closed roof, where Djokovic holds a 4-1 record—though two of those victories came through opponent retirements.

In terms of overall head-to-head, Djokovic leads 9-5, and on outdoor hardcourts, the tally is 4-3 in his favor.

His loss two years ago happened amid the weight of a Grand Slam bid, but unburdened by that pressure this time, his chances look better.

Fresh off a triumph in Cincinnati and given his track record of consistent excellence, Djokovic is difficult to bet against.