Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live streaming NFL on TV

Where to watch Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and NFL stream news.

Two former adversaries from the NFC Central, historically known as the Black and Blue Division, are set to clash in Detroit for a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hitting the road to face off against the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

In their journey to this point, Tampa Bay triumphed over Philadelphia with a convincing 32-9 victory at home during the wild-card round last Monday, defying odds as they were three-point underdogs.

Detroit celebrated their first postseason win in over 30 years by narrowly defeating the Rams 24-23 at home last Sunday, although they did not beat the spread as three-point favorites.

Where to watch Buccaneers @ Lions

The match from Detroit is the televised NFL match on Sky Sports NFL channel in the United Kingdom this evening. Kick off time for the match is 8PM from Detroit’s Ford Field Stadium.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service which is streaming the game.

Looking at the teams’ regular season history, the Lions lead with 32 wins to the Buccaneers’ 28. This includes Detroit’s 20-6 victory on the road earlier this season on October 15, 2023.

This upcoming game is a repeat of an earlier season clash where Detroit secured a 20-6 victory, even while missing several key players on offense. Since then, Tampa Bay’s offense has shown considerable improvement, whereas Detroit’s pass defense seems to be facing challenges lately.

The quarterbacks for both teams, Jared Goff of the Lions and Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers, have had their ups and downs.

Despite being the first overall draft picks for different teams two years apart, both have led their teams to this point with commendable performances this season.

Both defences have shown susceptibility to aerial attacks, the possibility of this game turning into a high-scoring affair is quite high.

NFL fans should be in for a cracker tonight.

