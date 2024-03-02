Derby v Port Vale live streaming on TV – where to watch the game

Home - News - Derby v Port Vale live streaming on TV – where to watch the game

Where to watch this Derby County and Port Vale match TV in the UK, including information on the TV channel live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Derby County will look to put things right after back-to-back defeats by picking up all three points when they welcome Port Vale to Pride Park for a League One contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams’ promotion hopes took a significant hit as they blew up leads to come away with nothing from back-to-back games against Barnsley and Charlton Athletic, losing both by a 2-1 scoreline.

Despite losing twice in quick succession, Paul Warne’s side still remain second in League One, but only because Bolton Wanderers have also lost their previous two games as well.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to broadcasting restrictions, this League One match will not be televised live on Sky Sports Football channel today.

Live updates can be followed on Derby County and Port Vale social media and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The kickoff is set for :00 PM at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide real-time updates from Derby starting from kickoff.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

On the other hand, the Valiants will enter the contest off the back of playing out a 2-2 share of spoils against Fleetwood Town at home in midweek.

Goals from Jensen Weir and Ethan Chislett in the first half gave Vale a 2-0 advantage at the interval before the visitors rallied from behind to rescue a point with two late goals from substitute Jayden Stockley in the second period.

Port Vale had lost their first three games under new boss Darren Moore prior to that, including a pretty hapless 2-0 home defeat to Lincoln City, and it really goes without saying that they are in serious relegation trouble, having now fallen four points adrift of safety.

A trip to promotion-chasing Derby means the visitors’ long run of miserable form, just three wins in 26 League One game dating back to mid-September could continue this weekend.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.