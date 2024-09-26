Derby v Norwich : How to watch, tv channel and Sky Sports info

Derby County are aiming to extend their perfect home record in the Championship, having won all three of their matches at Pride Park this season.

They will face Norwich City this weekend, who have recently found form and are coming off a dominant 4-1 home win over Watford, which lifted them into the top half of the table.

Where to Watch Derby County vs Norwich City

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. You can also watch in Australia and the USA through various network broadcasters.

Kick-off Time, Date, and Venue

The game is set to kick off at 12:30 PM UK time on Saturday, 28th September, and will take place at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.

Key Stats and Head-to-Head Record

Derby County have been formidable at home, winning their last ten games at Pride Park. However, they will face a resurgent Norwich City, who have won two of their last three matches.

In terms of head-to-head encounters, the two sides have faced each other 70 times. Norwich holds the advantage with 29 victories, while Derby has claimed 22 wins. The remaining 19 matches have ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Breakdown: