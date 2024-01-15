Home - News - Derby v Burton live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch Monday’s local derby from League One kick off between Derby County and Burton Albion, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Burton Albion will travel to Pride Park for Monday’s League One encounter against promotion hopefuls Derby County.

This will be the Brewers’ first game since appointing Martin Paterson as their new manager. The 36-year-old takes over a side currently sitting 19th in the third-tier table, only five points from the relegation zone.

The visitors’ will be looking to turn the tide on their poor form away from home, having not won on the road since mid-October, while they are without a win in their past three games in all competitions.

This run included a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool in the FA Cup third-round and a 1-1 draw to Wycombe in their most recent League One outing.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from Derby’s Pride Park Stadium.

The Rams, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home loss to Bradford City in an EFL Cup match on Tuesday night.

Despite the disappointing result in the EFL trophy, Derby can now turn their attention on battling it out for those promotion spots, which are just three points away at the time of writing.

They also boast a stellar recent record at Pride Park, having gone unbeaten in six of their past seven League One home games, winning five in that stretch.

