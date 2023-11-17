Deal or no deal – new series set for Monday with Stephen Mulhern

Home - News - Deal or no deal – new series set for Monday with Stephen Mulhern

Deal or No Deal Returns!

Hosted by the Energetic Stephen Mulhern, this iconic and exhilarating game show makes a much-awaited comeback.

In every episode, a daring contestant faces off against the notorious Banker, vying for a chance to win a substantial cash prize that could alter their life.

This game show stands out as it doesn’t rely on trivia questions, but hinges on one crucial decision: Deal or No Deal?

What time is Deal or no Deal on?

With its much-anticipated return just around the corner, ITV has announced that Deal or No Deal is set to grace our screens again starting Monday, November 20 at 4pm.

Reflecting on the show’s resurgence, the new host Mulhern expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating:

“The comeback of Deal or No Deal is making headlines! It’s amazing! I’m just as thrilled as everyone else about it! The countdown has begun…” Stephen Mulhern

In addition, Mulhern expressed his gratitude towards the show’s former host, Noel Edmonds. He shared his appreciation, saying:

“As we approach the new series of Deal or No Deal, I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Noel Edmonds for his encouragement. Achieving even half of what he did as host would be a dream come true for me.”

Tune in every Monday to Friday at 4pm on ITV for this gripping showdown.