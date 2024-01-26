Home - News - Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev live streaming – where to watch on TV

The second semi-final of the men’s Australian Open is now confirmed. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will take on Germany’s Alexander Zverev as two of the world’s top six players clash in Melbourne.

As he bids to book his place in a third Australian Open final in the last four years, Grand Slam champion Daniil Medvedev hasn’t had the easiest of paths to the last four.

He was two sets down against Ruusuvuori in the second round, before staging a fantastic comeback, while he once again showed that he is every inch a player who can scrap to victory on the biggest stage when beating world number nine Hurkacz in five sets last time out.

How to watch the Medvedev vs Zverev match

This second Australian Open Semi Final game is televised on the Europsport channel in the United Kingdom. The match is scheduled to get underway at 8:30AM on Friday.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live TV service from Rod Laver Stadium.

Zverev has also had to battle his way to the final four, that’s for sure. He too needed five sets during the second round, while he had to dig deep into his reserves to make it past Britain’s Cam Norrie during the last 16, again winning in five sets.

With that match taking a lot out of the German competitor, he was expected to struggle against two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters, but the man who is now ranked sixth in the world showed just how good he can be by winning in four sets.

With that win under his belt, he’ll surely fancy himself here.

On what we’ve seen so far down under, there’s little between these two. In the betting, the best option is a bet on the match to go all the way to five sets.

Both players have needed five sets on multiple occasions at this tournament, and both have shown tremendous battling qualities, so we shouldn’t be surprised if this is another long match.

