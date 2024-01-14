Home - News - Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers live streaming wild card

Where to watch Sunday’s wild card kick off between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Coweboys, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and NFL streaming news.

In this second NFC wildcard matchup, , Mike McCarthy, the former head coach who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl victory, now leads the Dallas Cowboys against his old team.

The Cowboys’ impeccable home record this season adds a significant advantage to their side.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have consistently excelled in their home games this season, gaining a considerable edge from playing on their home turf.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Green Bay is the televised NFL match on Sky Sports NFL channel in the United Kingdom this evening. Kick off time for the match is 21:30PM from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

This upcoming game is far from a mere formality for Dallas.

The Green Bay Packers, with the potential to create a major upset, could extend the contest right down to the final moments. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has already defied expectations regarding his abilities, and he might just do so again in this crucial matchup.

The Cowboys have been dominant at home during the regular season, boasting an undefeated 8-0 record and an impressive point differential of +172, the highest in the NFL over the last 10 seasons.

This season, Dallas (12-5) has topped the league in several home game statistics: they scored the most points (299), had the largest point margin (+172), the highest average total offense per game (425.8 yards), and the best turnover margin (averaging +1.25 per game).

