Czech Republic v North Macedonia live stream – watch on TV

Czech Republic and North Macedonia are set to face off in an upcoming friendly match.

The Czech national team, while finding Euro qualification challenging, managed to secure second place in their group, lagging behind the first-place team only on additional criteria.

The competition remained tight until the final round when they secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Moldova on away ground.

Where to watch Czech Republic v North Macedonia TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the match live on tv using the Viaplay sports network in Europe. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Recently, the Czech team showcased their strength by overpowering Malta 7-1 on a neutral pitch.

Although Malta is considered a weaker opponent, such victories help boost confidence. At the Euros, the Czech Republic is placed in a formidable group alongside Portugal, Turkey, and Georgia.

North Macedonia, on the other hand, did not qualify for the Euros, facing insurmountable odds in a group featuring powerhouses like England and Italy, with a strong Ukrainian team also surpassing them.

In their latest preparatory match, North Macedonia suffered a 0-3 loss to Croatia on foreign soil.

This marked their second consecutive game without scoring, highlighting a recurring issue even though friendly matches often have a different atmosphere.

Notably, North Macedonia consistently schedules matches against tough opponents, which, despite the challenging results, provides valuable experience.