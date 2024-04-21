Home - News - Crystal Palace – West Ham live streaming on tv

Crystal Palace welcome London rivals West Ham to Selhurst Park on Sunday for a match that is important to each.

Palace are currently sitting on 33 points and not that far off the relegation zone, while the Hammers have their sights firmly fixed on Newcastle and Man Utd who are both just two points ahead of them.

West Ham have been busy in the Europa League but can now concentrate on things back home having lost last time out to Leverkusen.

Where to watch on TV

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM from Crystal Palace with live updates on Sky Sports Newsdesk and the Sky Go app. The match is live on Viaplay. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

In the Premier League they were taken down by Fulham last time out at home, and have had a mixed run over the past few games in the league.

Palace will be on a high right now having sprung a surprise away win at Liverpool last time out, but other than that their past few matches have been losses or draws.

Manager Oliver Glasner will want to build on that win a week ago and with the home advantage there is no reason they can’t put up a good fight.

Our Tip – 2-2 draw

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.