Home - News - Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live streaming – where to watch Monday night football

Where to watch the Monday night Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC and Watford FC, including how to watch and view the match through a live stream online.

Although Crystal Palace holds a 5-point margin above the relegation zone, they are struggling with internal challenges coming into tonight’s game.

In 2024, their sole victory came against Sheffield United, a team with a weaker record. Setbacks followed as they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Everton and suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Brighton.

Both long-standing and new supporters are increasingly disenchanted with the team’s recent performances, questioning their quality as the pressure starts to build.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today so a subscription will be required to watch the game. Kick off time for Palace Chelsea is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

This growing discontent is turning attention towards the decision to appoint 76-year-old Roy Hodgson, with many considering his role as a contributing factor to their stagnant position at 15th in the Premier League.

The outlook for Crystal Palace in this matchup appears challenging, especially with the absence of Eberchi Eze and Michael Olise.

This duo has been instrumental, contributing 11 goals to the team’s domestic tally, a significant feat given that Roy Hodgson’s squad has only netted 26 goals in total this season.

Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino praised his team’s recent cup performance as their finest since he took charge.

He’s certainly aiming to gain some momentum, but consistent wins have eluded Chelsea, as they haven’t secured more than three consecutive victories this season.

Nicolas Jackson’s outstanding performance, his first full match since returning from international duty, played a crucial role in the victory last time out, complemented by a spectacular free-kick from Enzo Fernandez. Fernandez’s celebration seemed to express a sense of justification for his hefty 121 million Euro transfer fee.

Conor Gallagher was a standout in the midfield, significantly contributing to a Chelsea display that closely matched the ideal vision fans had anticipated in the summer, arguably their best this season.

Cole Palmer continued to be plagued by near misses and direct shots at the goalkeeper. However, had any of his numerous attempts been successful.

It should be a Chelsea win tonight.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.