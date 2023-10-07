Home - News - Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest live broadcast on TV

Crystal Palace, under the expert guidance of Roy Hodgson, delivered an exceptional performance at Old Trafford recently.

This achievement marks a promising beginning to the season for the Eagles, who are keen to end on a high note before the upcoming international break. As expected, betting odds are leaning in favour of Palace when they square off against Nottingham Forest.

Where can I watch?

Bet365 will also have their live match in play service in operation. The match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Kick off time is at 17:30.

While Forest has showcased a commendable start to their season, demonstrating resilience, a win in their upcoming match would significantly uplift the team’s morale prior to the break.

On the flip side, a loss might push them precariously close to the relegation zone.

A stunning goal from Joachim Andersen was the decisive factor in Palace’s triumphant outing in Manchester the previous Saturday.

Roy Hodgson expressed immense satisfaction with his squad’s showing, positioning them just shy of qualifying for European competitions.