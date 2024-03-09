Home - News - Crystal Palace v Luton Town : where to watch live streaming EPL

How to view this EPL game between Crystal Palace and Luton Town, including news on the kick off time, TV broadcast schedules and live streaming information to watch the game.

The upcoming weekend sees the return of Premier League action, featuring a crucial clash between Crystal Palace and Luton Town at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Luton Town currently sits in 18th place in the Premier League standings, showing resilience in recent performances.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Premier League match is not broadcast live in the UK but viewers in Europe a can watch on Viaplay or Arena Sports. The match is set to start at 3:00PM from Selhurst Park in London.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Selhurst Park starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Last week, the away side narrowly lost 3-2 to Aston Villa and now seeks to bounce back in this upcoming match.

Crystal Palace holds the 14th spot in the league table but has struggled with inconsistency this season. Coming off a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game, the Eagles are eager to redeem themselves this weekend.

Crystal Palace have shown signs of improvement this month, yet they still face several challenges heading into this match. While capable of delivering strong performances, the Eagles must display resilience this weekend.

Luton Town has demonstrated glimpses of their potential this season, although their away form has been lacking. With both teams currently evenly matched, Saturday’s encounter could result in a draw.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.