Crystal Palace v Liverpool live streaming, tv channels, where to watch

How to watch the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, along with information on when the match begins and the most recent news about the teams’ line-ups.

Liverpool will be looking to move to the top of the Premier League table for a few hours, at least, when they make the trip south to face an out-of-form Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Premier League pace-setters Arsenal are only two points clear of the Reds coming into the weekend fixtures, but with the Gunners featuring until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can put some pressure on Mikel Arteta’s troops by beating Palace in the early kick-off.

After finishing outside the top-four last term, many questioned the Reds’ ability to challenge for the title anymore under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool online – TV channels & live streams

TV Channel How to Watch LiverpoolFC.com The match is scheduled for Saturday, with a 12.30pm GMT kick-off at Selhurst Park. In the UK, it will be shown live on TNT Sports. Global broadcast details are also available​​. AS.com Live streaming is available on fuboTV, with a free trial option. The site provides a form guide and the teams’ last five games​​. Eurosport.com Coverage begins at 11:00 on Saturday, December 9, on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscription options for TNT are available​​. LiverpoolFC.com The game will also be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK. The match starts at 7.45pm GMT. Additionally, free audio commentary is available on their website​​. RadioTimes.com TNT Sports 1 will broadcast the game live from 11am. For BT Broadband customers, TNT Sports can be added to their existing contract​​.

But Liverpool look back to their best and have only lost once in the Premier League all season and even that 2-1 setback at Spurs was hugely controversial after VAR had wrongly ruled out a perfectly-good goal for Klopp’s side.

They weren’t firing on all cylinders on the road against Sheffield United in midweek, but still managed to grind out a 2-0 win to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games in the Premier League.

14th-placed Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have been crippled by a couple of key injuries and they come into this one on a poor run of form, winless in four, losing to struggling sides Everton, Luton and Bournemouth, casting doubt on Roy Hodgson’s future at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace faced disapproval from their fans, with manager Roy Hodgson experiencing a hostile reaction, including a missile thrown towards him by a displeased supporter, after a 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth. This defeat left Palace in the 16th position, having earned only one point from their last four matches.

Palace’s winger, Michael Olise, showed signs of frustration as he struggled to impact the game, and with the absence of injured Eberechi Eze, Hodgson’s team would likely be content with a draw in their upcoming Saturday match, similar to their results against Liverpool in the previous season.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool Prediction

A draw seems improbable, as the odds favor the in-form Liverpool team to secure a win with less than 3.5 total goals, priced at 29/20.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, once again expressed his dissatisfaction with the scheduling of the early Saturday game following their victory in Yorkshire.

Given this, along with the potential fatigue from their recent matches, a large-margin win seems unlikely for Liverpool in their upcoming game in South London.