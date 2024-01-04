Home - News - Crystal Palace v Everton live streaming FA Cup on TV

Where to watch Thursday’s FA Cup tie kick off between Crystal Palace and Everton, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

The FA Cup Third round returns to our screens this week with Roy Hodgson under pressure as Crystal Palace prepares for their clash with Everton later this evening.

Amidst speculation of his replacement, particularly since Steve Cooper’s departure from Nottingham Forest, Palace’s recent 3-1 victory over Brentford has brought some relief.

Key players Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze were instrumental in this win, contributing a brace and a goal respectively, which helped elevate Palace to 13th in the Premier League standings.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming through ITV4 in the UK this evening, who have the rights to the FA Cup games this year. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s FA Cup live streaming service from Palace’s Selhurst Park Stadium.

While Hodgson might have preferred another league match to maintain momentum, the team’s immediate focus shifts to the FA Cup.

Success in this competition could further bolster Hodgson’s position, even though the league remains their main concern.

Everton, under Sean Dyche’s management, has managed to navigate a challenging season in the Premier League, overcoming a 10-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

Their recent form is encouraging, with five wins in their last 10 Premier League games, lifting them out of the relegation zone.

Although the points penalty may limit their potential to climb much higher in the standings, Dyche is eager for the team to make an impact in cup competitions, providing the fans with more reasons to celebrate.

This should be a decent game which kicks off the week’s FA Cup ties.