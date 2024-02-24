Home - News - Crystal Palace v Burnley – Where to watch live streaming from Selhurst Park

Where to watch this Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash in England between Burnley and Crystal Palace, including live TV broadcast listings, the exact TV channel airing the game, and available streaming services.

The Eagles, previously under Roy Hodgson, finished 11th last season but Palace are having something of a disappointing season.

Replicating such a performance this season seems doubtful, especially after the departure of their long-time star, Zaha, and the recent retirement of Hodgson, as advised by medical professionals.

Crystal Palace has recently brought in Oliver Glasner from the Bundesliga. Last weekend, they drew 1-1 with Everton away, extending their winless run to three games.

What TV channel is the Palace Burnley game on?

Today’s game, scheduled to start at 3:00 PM, will not be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football or BBC Sport due to UK television restrictions. The Burnley Palace will be available for viewing across Europe on Arena Sports and Viaplay.

Additionally, Bet365 provides a live in play service directly from Selhurst Park, where you can go in play on the match in real-time.

Palace are currently 15th in the league, five points above the relegation zone.

For Burnley, managed by Vincent Kompany, the situation looks challenging as they fight for Premier League survival.

Their survival in the top league appears increasingly unlikely as they struggle match after match. Recently, they experienced a significant 0-5 defeat at home to Arsenal in a one sided affair.

This was their third loss in the last four Premier League games.

The Clarets have only gathered 13 points from 25 matches, making their competition mainly with Sheffield United at the bottom, while Luton is seven points ahead of them.

