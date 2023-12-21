Home - News - Crystal Palace v Brighton live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Thursday evening Premier League kick off between Crystal Palace and Brighton FC, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion square off in the latest edition of the M23 derby at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening, as both sides look to provide their supporters with some festive cheer in their final matches before Christmas.

Unrest has been mounting around Selhurst Park amid the Eagles’ terrible run of form of late, which has left Roy Hodgson’s team 15th in the Premier League table.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom from the kick off time of 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Premier League in play service live from Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are still eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they showed plenty of steel and character in coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at champions Manchester City last time out.

Crystal Palace looking to improve form

Boosted by the return of creative force Eberechi Eze, the Eagles will be searching for their first win in seven top-flight matches on Thursday night.

Brighton, meanwhile, barely laid a glove on Arsenal in a resounding 2-0 defeat as they lost ground on the European places, albeit with a comfortable four-point buffer over 10th-placed Chelsea.

Brighton need consistency

After a promising start to the campaign, Brighton have been a bit inconsistent in recent months.

Its now just one victory in their last four Premier League matches, and Roberto Di Zerbi’s troops would be itching to claim the M23 derby bragging rights’ as their early Christmas present.

There’s plenty at stake tonight, this should be a Thursday night treat.