Crystal Palace v Arsenal Bet Builder and Cheat Sheet

Crystal Palace and Arsenal enter this Monday evening match after both securing wins on the opening day. Palace edged past Sheffield United, predicted relegation contenders, with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, while Arsenal had a narrow 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

The encounter at Selhurst Park promises to be unpredictable. Arsenal’s history at this venue wasn’t great until last season when they recorded a 2-0 win against the Eagles.

Yet, the game was more balanced than the score suggests, with Palace having numerous opportunities.

Recent Victories:

Both teams, having secured maximum points the previous weekend, will be keen to maintain their perfect start on Monday night. As of now, only Brighton and Manchester City have achieved back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

Despite the close 2-1 score, Arsenal had a relatively smooth win against Nottingham Forest on the opening day, thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta would certainly have preferred a clean sheet, especially after Arsenal’s dominating performance. However, signs are positive for Arsenal this season, and they’re currently priced at 5/1 to clinch the title.

Gabriel didn’t start in the win against Forest, but given Jurrien Timber’s expected absence, it’s likely he’ll be back in the lineup. Beyond that change, Arsenal’s lineup should remain consistent.

Jurrien Timber’s Setback

Last week, the disheartening news emerged that Jurrien Timber has sustained an ACL injury. The required surgery is expected to keep him out for the majority, if not the entirety, of the season.

Zinchenko’s Imminent Return

In brighter news, Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the verge of making his comeback and could be part of the squad for Monday’s match.

New Arsenal Addition and Updates

New signing David Raya is also expected to be in contention for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus is yet to rejoin full training and will continue to be unavailable for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Team News

It’s a close call. Arsenal seems to be fine-tuning their team dynamics, and there are hopes that new recruits Declan Rice and Kai Havertz will quickly adjust to the team’s requirements.

Crystal Palace’s Promising Start:

Crystal Palace kick-started their season with a commendable away win and a clean sheet last weekend. With the energy of their first home game under the floodlights, they’ll certainly be raring to go.:

Prediction:

Playing at Selhurst Park is always challenging, but given Arsenal’s caliber, I anticipate them pulling through. An Arsenal win to nil seems appealing at around 2/1.

While I feel Arsenal might be too formidable for Palace, much hinges on how quickly they can settle into their groove and subdue the passionate Selhurst Park crowd. If they can’t gain an upper hand early on, it could give Palace and their fans the momentum they need.

Betting Tip:

Additionally, I’m inclined to back Martin Odegaard to notch an assist, which can be backed at around 4/1.