Home - News - Crystal Palace – Newcastle – where and how to stream on tv

Currently sixth in the Premier League and equal on points with Manchester United, Newcastle United head to Selhurst Park to take on mid-table Crystal Palace, with the Magpies hoping to continue the momentum of their 4-0 victory at home to Spurs earlier this month.

Newcastle have endured a mixed run of late in the Premier League and need to get some points on the board in the run-in to the end of the season to be sure of a place in Europe. Palace, meanwhile, welcome the North East darlings to London following an impressive 5-2 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live streams and tv listings

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sport in the UK today as they’ve opted to go with a different game. Kick off time for the Palace Newcastle game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Crystal Palace’s Shelhurst Park.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Prior to that success they notched up a surprise 1-0 win away to title contenders Liverpool, and will be hoping that the form continues.

This is a difficult match to call as while Newcastle are further up the order there is little in it on recent overall form, and we can see Palace taking that home advantage and using it sufficiently.

Our Tip – Crystal Palace 3, Newcastle 2

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.