Crystal Palace – Lyon : How to watch live

Roy Hodgson and his Palace side will be at the Selhurst Park as Premier League side Crystal Palace host seven-time Ligue 1 champions Lyon, on Saturday as both teams conclude their final friendly clash before shifting attention to league actions.

How Palace in the UK can watch the game

The game will be streamed live on the Palace in-house television channel, Palace TV+.

Crystal Palace last two games cause for concern

Crystal Palace head into this clash on the back of a frustrating run of form.

Roy Hodgson’s men have been beaten in their last two games. A 2-1 defeat against Millonarios was followed by a 1-1 draw with Valencia, a game they eventually went on to lose on penalties.

Lyon last two games

Meanwhile, Laurent Blanc’s Lyon side painted a similar story.

Les Gones have lost their last two matches against Spanish side Celta Vigo and Belgian Pro League side RWD Molenbeek, failing to score in both games.

Crystal Palace pre season friendly form

Ahead of this match, Crystal Palace have been involved in six friendlies.

After a frustrating loss and a draw against Barnet and Brondby, two successive wins against Crawley Town and Watford provided a ray of hope for Palace before the recent 2-1 loss to Millonarios and penalty shoot out loss to Sevilla.

Star frontman and club hero Wilfred Zaha completed his move to Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer, and the Eagles will need to draw inspiration from elsewhere if fortunes are to change.

Form: LDWWLL

Lyon disappointing pre season

Laurent Blanc’s side have been a shadow of themselves in pre-season so far.

A hard fought 2-1 win over Treffers in their first pre-season fixture was followed by three consecutive 1-0 loses against Manchester United, RWD Molenbeek and Celta Vigo.

Ahead of the new season, Lyon will be eager to set things aright as they take on Crystal Palace.

Form: WLLL