Home - News - Croatia vs Turkey – what TV channel can I watch live?

In a pivotal Group D showdown, Croatia is set to face off against Turkey at the Opus Arena in Osijek.

Croatia has been in splendid form recently, capitalizing on Turkey’s missteps. Boasting ten points and a strong goal difference, the Natural Eleven are in a prime position.

For Croatia, this match is crucial. A victory would bolster their chances of holding onto their leading position in the group.

On the other hand, Turkiye is coming off a disappointing draw against Armenia, halting their two-match victory run. Nonetheless, the Crescent-Stars are optimistic about securing a positive result in their visit to Opus Arena.

Croatia vs Turkey streaming details

For UK audiences, the game will be available on Viaplay Xtra, and US viewers can catch it on Fox Sports 2.

Croatia vs Turkey match Information

Date: Thursday, 12th October 2023

Kick-off: 7:45 PM (UK Time)

Tournament: European Football Championship qualifiers 2024

Other international broadcasts include:

Croatia: Nova TV

Turkey: TRT 1

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Optus Sport

India: Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV3

Croatia form

Both countries stand with 10 points each. However, Croatia, leading the charge, has a game in hand and remains undefeated in their four outings, letting in only a single goal during this period.

Mateo Kovacic, who was with Chelsea at the time and now plays for Manchester City, netted twice to secure a 2-0 win against Turkey.

Armenia (Win)

Latvia (Win)

Spain (Loss)

Netherlands (Win)

Turkey (Win)

Turkey form

Turkey, on the other hand, has found the qualification path challenging, needing a last-minute goal to clinch a victory against Latvia and a late equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Armenia.

Japan (Loss)

Armenia (Draw)

Wales (Win)

Latvia (Win)

Croatia (Loss)