Home - News - Coventry vs QPR 4th May 2024 – Live Streaming

Both of these teams are clear of the relegation zone and neither are in the running for a play-off place, so why are we interested in what seems like just a go-through-the-motions match?

Quite simply, both QPR and Coventry go into this with nothing to lose, so it won’t be a tactical match. It’s simply a football match between two sides who will be looking to please their fans both home and away.

Matches such as this often throw up a surprise, and that’s why we punters like them! Let’s look at the form and see what we can find out.

Where to watch on TV

The match is not live on TV unfortunately so the only way to watch is through the ifollow service which is available through Coventry and QPR’s websites. You can also follow Sky Sports News for regular updates on the games.

Coventry – sitting 9th in the table – have the upper hand in head to head terms, but not by much. Their last five league matches have seen them beaten four of five times.

Remember, however, they were so close to a giant-killing performance against Man City in the FA Cup semi final.

What time does the broadcast coverage start?

The match is scheduled for 12:30 on Sat 4 May. Coverage and live updates from The Coventry Building Society Arena will commence from the start of the game.

Queens Park Rangers have endured a season of mixed fortunes but can relax and enjoy this game without pressure. Their last game – a 4-0 home win against Leeds – was their best performance of late and they’ll be hoping to build on that in the final match of the season.

For betting purposes this is a hard match to call, but we believe the home side will just prevail after a hard and fast match.