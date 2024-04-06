Coventry vs Leeds on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Leeds game today? I bring you the latest information and TV listings.

Leeds United will look to stay put in the top two automatic qualification spots of the Championship when they travel to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

My initial thought is that that this may be a difficult trip for Leeds this afternoon. I’m quite liking the odds on the home win.

Coventry are playing pretty well, and I may back my hunch – They were riding on a three-match winning run prior to their home clash against Cardiff City on Easter Monday.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Leeds match is not televised on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403) today unfortunately. Kick off time for the game is 15:00PM.

I also sometimes use Bet365’s live in play service from Coventry from the kick off time.

The Sky Blues went down 2-1 against Cardiff City in what was a disappointing defeat, with a pair of own goals from Liam Kitching flipping the tie and rendering Ellis Simms’ 22nd-minute early strike just a mere consolation for the hosts.

Mark Robins’ side will take on Manchester United in the glamour FA Cup semi-final tie later this month, but they can ill-afford to let that distract them and drop points in the league, which would endanger their chances of making the playoffs.

The Sky Blues are currently sitting four points behind sixth-placed Norwich City with a game in hand.

They face a Leeds United side who are riding high on a 15-game unbeaten streak, featuring 13 wins and two draws, and trail table-toppers Ipswich Town by just a single point.

The Whites defeated Yorkshire rivals Hull City 3-1 at Elland Road on Easter Monday night, thanks to late strikes from Crysencio Summerville and Dan James.

