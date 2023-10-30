Home - News - Coventry v West Brom live stream, where to watch, kick off time

Monday night football is back from England’s second tier as Coventry City host West Bromwich Albion.

Having suffered playoff final heartbreak to Luton Town at the end of last season, Coventry have underwhelmed in the early stages of the new campaign and sit down in 20th place in the standings.

West Brom are in decent form at the moment so this one should be a decent match to watch.

Can I get live streaming?

Yes you can watch the Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion match live on Sky Sports Football this Monday evening. The match does require a valid SKY subscription to watch.

West Bromwich Albion, boasting an impressive record of just one loss in their last eight fixtures, travel to Coventry on Monday night with their sights set on a victory that would propel them back into the top six, especially since the rest of the Championship teams have already played their matches over the weekend.

Last season, when the Baggies visited this same ground, Corberán’s squad was riding high on a five-game winning streak.

The Sky Blues were starting to find their rhythm after a sluggish beginning to the season, partly due to their home stadium being temporarily repurposed for rugby events during the Commonwealth Games.

The encounter proved to be a closely contested battle, ultimately decided by a late penalty that handed the hosts a win and put a halt to Albion’s rapid ascent up the league table.

The Baggies have fared slightly better up in ninth place, although they are only five points better off, and Monday’s clash provides an opportunity for both clubs to try and boost their play-off ambitions.