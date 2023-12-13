Home - News - Coventry v Southampton live streaming, TV channel, how to watch

Where to watch the Championship evening kick off between Coventry City and Southampton, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Southampton make the trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Both sides head into this midweek contest in fine form, as the Sky Blues have won three of their past five games, while the Saints are riding on a lengthy unbeaten streak in the Championship since the back end of September.

Kick off time for this one is at 7.45PM from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports network in the UK, as Sky is going with the Middlesbrough v Hull match.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

After a slow start to the 2023/24 campaign that saw head coach Mark Robins’ future put into question, Coventry have come roaring back in some style, picking up 10 points from last 15 on the table, recording three wins with clean sheets during that stretch.

Coventry putting in performances

The hosts’ latest triumph came last Friday night as the Sky Blues defeated Birmingham City 2-0, a result that saw them climb to 15th in the table with 25 points, six clear of the relegation zone and only five behind the play-offs.

Southampton, meanwhile, are involved in a heated promotion chase.

While their unbeaten run continued over the weekend with a 1-1 draw against a resurgent Watford side, the result left the Saints sitting in fourth place with 38 points, ten adrift of the top two automatic promotion spots.