Coventry v Sheffield Wed live streaming – where to watch the FA Cup replay

Where to watch the FA Cup replay match between Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

By rallying back to secure a 1-1 share of spoils in their original FA Cup fourth-round tie, Sheffield Wednesday forced a replay with fellow Championship side Coventry, to be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night.

January recruit Victor Torp enjoyed an excellent start for Mark Robins’ Coventry City, scoring the opener against Sheffield Wednesday with a thundering long-range shot.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live on the BBC or ITV nor, is it televised on Sky Sports or TnT Sports as they don’t have the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the UK today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in TV service from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Owls’ pegged back Coventry with just six minutes remaining on the clock as Djeidi Gassama squeezed home the equaliser to leave Mark Robins’ troops ruing their wasteful finishing.

Coventry came so close to regaining promotion to the Premier League last season, as they lost the playoff final against Luton Town following a penalty shootout.

The Sky Blues had a terrible start this season and were on the verge of sliding into the danger zone after 17 Championship matches.

Despite a poor start, the hosts’ results have improved dramatically lately, and they are currently on the verge of the playoffs, currently sitting seventh with 44 points after 30 games, just one point behind the playoff spots, having played a game more than sixth-place Hull City.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship, and following their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of 21st-placed Huddersfield, they will be looking to put on a resilient performance here to give their away support something to cheer about.

