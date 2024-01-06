Home - News - Coventry v Oxford Utd live streaming FA Cup

Where to watch Saturday’s early FA Third Round Cup kick off between Coventry City and Oxford Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

A place in the FA Cup last 32 will be on the line when Championship Coventry City welcome League One Oxford United to St. Andrew in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night.

Both teams are riding high on the back of strong performances in their respective divisions and will be seeking to carry over that momentum into this match.

What TV channel is the game on?

This early FA Cup kick off is not live streaming on BBC Sport, ITV or Sky Sports channel in the United Kingdom today as the channels have chosen a different match to broadcast. Kick off time for the match a little earlier than normal – 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live tv service from Coventry’s Building Society Arena.

Coventry’s surge towards the Championship play-off places continued on New Year’s Day as they secured a 3-1 win at Middlesbrough in what was a rematch of last season’s play-off semi-finals.

In-form attacker Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was the hero of the Sky Blues’ victory at the Riverside as he bagged a well-taken brace, while Haji Wright’s close-range finish sealed the deal.

Now unbeaten in their past seven games, the hosts’ currently sit in eighth place in the second-tier, just three points behind sixth-placed Sunderland holding the final play-off spot.

As for Oxford United, they are fifth in League One and seven points above the non-playoff spots, winning 14 of their 25 league games so far this season.

The U’s recent run of form has seen them endure mixed fortunes, with impressive wins over Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion, and Cambridge United dampened somewhat by losses to Derby County and Northampton Town.

