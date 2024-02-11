Coventry v Millwall live streaming – what tv channel is the game on?

Where to watch the English Championship game between Coventry City and Millwall, including details on live TV broadcast times and online streaming information.

Coventry City will look to reclaim their play-off spot when they welcome an out-of-sorts Millwall side to Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday lunchtime.

Following a sluggish start to the 2023–24 Championship season, Coventry have mighty morphed back into the side that reached the playoff final last season.

Where to watch

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football channel in the UK today. Kick off time for the game is 12:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

While they fell to a 2-1 loss at Norwich City in their most recent Championship outing, the Sky Blues enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run prior to that, catapulting them back into top-six contention.

Mark Robins’ men currently sit seventh in the second-tier table with 44 points after 30 rounds, just one point off sixth-placed Hull City holding the last playoff berth.

The Sky Blues also got back on track in style as they hammered fellow Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.

The Lions, meanwhile, failed to arrest their slump as they went down 1-0 against Hull City at the MKM Stadium last Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ side are now winless in their last five games (D1, L4), a run that has left them reeling in 16th place, tied on 33 points with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers, and only five points above the dreaded bottom three.

