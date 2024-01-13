Home - News - Coventry v Leicester live streaming online – where to watch on TV

Where to watch the early Championship kick off between Coventry City and Leicester City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Coventry City play host to Championship leaders Leicester City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the early Saturday lunchtime kick-off, with the chance to force their way into a playoff position.

By the looks of things, Coventry have well-and-truly overcome their mid-season slump that saw them lose four straight games with a stalemate on either side of that losing streak.

The sky blues are currently riding on a fantastic eight-game unbeaten streak, which kicked off with a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They secured a triumphant 3-1 victory on New Year’s Day over Middlesbrough, and beat Oxford United 6-2 last Saturday in the FA Cup third round.

Leicester City, on the other hand, currently perch atop of the Championship after 26 rounds, with 21 wins, two draws, and three defeats, leaving them on 65 points, ten points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been far and away the best team in the division, and it’s hard to see them losing a game at any point in the season.

The Foxes’ come into this clash on the back of clinching progression into the FA Cup fourth round with a much-changed side securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over fellow Championship outfit Millwall at The Den last Saturday.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.