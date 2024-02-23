Home - News - Coventry City v Preston NE on TV – Where to watch streaming

Where to watch this EFL match between Coventry City and Preston North End, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Cardiff City and Preston North End square off on Friday night at the Coventry Building Society Arena knowing that they could do with a win to boost their prospects in the race for the Championship play-offs.

The Sky Blues returned to the win column against Stoke City last weekend to bounce back from their 1-1 stalemate with Plymouth in midweek, which extended their unbeaten run to three Championship games.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Friday night match is unfortunately not broadcast live with Sky Sports Football for viewers in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Coventry.

With Hull City cashing in on their game in hand thanks to an incredible 2-1 victory over an in-form Southampton this midweek, Mark Robins’ side are now three points shy of a top-six spot as they chase a second successive Championship play-off final after a stunning turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Preston, meanwhile, will travel to the West Midlands on the up, having overcome a tough winless stretch around the Christmas and New Year time.

They have lost only one of their last seven games, and have accumulated 10 points from past four, including a 2–2 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Lowe’s side are hot at the heels of Coventry City in the hunt for a top -six spot, currently sitting in ninth in the Championship table, only two points behind their Friday opponents, and have the chance to leapfrog the Sky Blues with a positive result here.

