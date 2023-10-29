Home - News - Corinthians v Santos live streaming, TV channel, how to watch online

Corinthians take on Santos will face each other in another round of Serie A in Brazil.

Similar to their upcoming adversaries, Corinthians has experienced a series of mixed results in their last six matches, securing just a single victory, suffering one loss, and drawing in four encounters.

Is there a live stream of the game?

The match can be watched via Canal TV in Portugal, so a VPN is recommended to be able to watch the full 90 minutes.

Alternatively you can also watch the match live with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Accumulating 33 points from 27 games, they find themselves perilously near the relegation zone, with a slim three-point buffer keeping them above it. In terms of squad availability, Giovane is sidelined due to an injury.

Over the course of their last five league fixtures, both Corinthians and Santos have displayed a tendency towards low-scoring affairs, with fewer than three goals being netted in each of these matches.

Santos has earned a reputation for being involved in such tight encounters, as they currently stand as one of the top teams in the league when it comes to matches concluding with under 2.5 goals.

Santos is currently facing a challenging period, coming into this match on the back of a heavy 7-1 defeat to Internacional.

Despite their position in the relegation zone, they are only a point away from safety, and they had previously enjoyed a three-match winning streak before succumbing to back-to-back losses in Serie A.

On the injury front, Alex and Alison are unavailable for selection.

Corinthians has also exhibited a penchant for low-scoring games; in four out of their ten matches this season, the final goal tally has not exceeded two, further emphasizing the defensive solidity or attacking challenges that both teams have demonstrated.