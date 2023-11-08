Home - News - Copenhagen vs Man Utd live streaming, TV channel and schedule

As Bayern Munich comfortably leads Group A with a perfect nine points from three games, the competition heats up for the remaining squads vying for the runner-up spot.

Manchester United narrowly edged out Copenhagen with a dramatic penalty stop in the waning moments at Old Trafford last month. There’s been scant evidence from the Red Devils’ recent form to indicate an easy victory come Wednesday night.

Manchester Utd live stream info

The Copenhagen vs Manchester Utd match is part of TnT Sport’s Champions League coverage, with the game broadcast from the kick off time of 8PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

After accruing just one point from their initial three group stage matches, Copenhagen’s performance in Manchester was noteworthy. They crafted scoring opportunities consistently and managed to limit United’s clear-cut chances at goal.

Manchester United has been under fire following lackluster showings in the Premier League and a premature departure from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 home loss to Newcastle.

In their last match against Copenhagen, United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana stood out, especially with a critical penalty save deep into stoppage time.

The mood in the United camp was lifted after a gritty 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League, clinched by a decisive late strike from skipper Bruno Fernandes.

This victory might just be the morale booster the team needs as they gear up to take on the determined side from Denmark.

With questions hanging over his tenure, Erik ten Hag is keen to restore trust from the supporters and quiet the naysayers with a commanding display on Wednesday.