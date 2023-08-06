Community Shield Live Stream – Man City vs Arsenal

Its time for the Community Shield this afternoon, which means only one thing – the new Premier League season is now only one week away.

Title winners Manchester City face an Arsenal side which fell away in the last few fixtures of the league title race to fall short.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can mount another serious challenge on Manchester City’s dominance this time around, but of course it will once again prove a very difficult challenge.

The treble winners have only lost two key players during the summer in Gündoğan and Riyad Mahrez, while Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol have come in to add even more quality to the squad.

How can Manchester City and Arsenal supporters watch the game?

For viewers in the UK, you are in luck as the game is broadcast live free to air from Wembley Stadium from the kick off time of 4PM.

The broadcast is scheduled to being at 3.15PM.

You can also watch live streaming via the ITVX app.

You can also take advantage with Bet365, who will be going live in play from Wembley Stadium from the kick off time of 16:00.

Get today’s football fixtures LIVE with Bet365 here*

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

What time does the Community Shield kick off?

The match has a scheduled kick off time of 4PM and the game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 6th August 2023.

What is the Man City team news?

Manchester City pretty much have a full strength squad to choose from.

Only Kevin De Bruyne will miss out, with the Belgian still recovering from a hamstring tear following a busy last few games last season.

The main news for Arsenal is that Gabriel Jesus is again missing through injury.

The Brazilian striker is expected to be out for the first few weeks of the season with a sprained knee.

What is the Arsenal team news?

Eddie Nketiah should come in to replace Jesus while Bukayo Saka should return to the side following an illness.

Once again much will depend on Erling Haaland, who has a superb record against the Gunners.

In the three games faced last season the Norwegian has scored two goals and secured two assists – a pretty ominous record for Arsenal fans.