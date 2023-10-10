Home - News - Colombia v Uruguay live streaming

Colombia, after a goalless standoff in Chile, now sets their sights on maintaining their momentum at home, facing Uruguay on the third matchday.

Los Cafeteros have started their campaign impressively, gathering four points with a triumphant 1-0 bout against Venezuela and a recent stalemate against Chile.

In anticipation of making their home ground a fortress, Colombian stars like Luiz Diaz, Rafael Borre, and Jhon Arias are all set to make an appearance.

Where to Watch:

For those in the USA, Fanatiz is your go-to platform. Sadly, UK viewers won’t be able to catch the action due to a broadcast blackout. Other options include:

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

USA: Fanatiz

UK: The Colombia v Uruguay match is not available live streaming.

India: FanCode

Canada: Fanatiz

Match Specifics:

Date: Thursday, 12th October 2023

Time: 9:30 PM (UK), 4:00 PM (ET)

Event: FIFA World Cup qualifiers – South America 2026

Uruguay had to swallow a bitter 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ecuador, owing to Felix Torres’s brilliant double for El Tri. However, the Uruguayans began their World Cup qualifier journey on a high, toppling Chile 3-1.

Recent Form:

Colombia: Chile (D), Venezuela (W), Germany (W), Iraq (W), Japan (W)

Uruguay: Ecuador (L), Chile (W), Cuba (W), Nicaragua (W), South Korea (W)