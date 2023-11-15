Christian Dior drama – The New Look images revealed

Apple’s historical drama “The New Look,” debuting globally on February 14, 2024, will showcase its first three episodes. Directed by Todd A. Kessler, this riveting series features Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’

It focuses on these legendary fashion designers and their peers during World War II, capturing their journey in shaping modern fashion. The cast also includes Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang, adding depth to this portrayal of a transformative era in fashion history.

Apple TV+ has released initial images of “The New Look,” a gripping 10-episode historical drama from Todd A. Kessler. The series, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang, is set in WWII Paris.

It chronicles the rise of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in the fashion world amidst war. The series, featuring a soundtrack by Jack Antonoff and covers by notable artists, debuts globally on February 14, 2024.

Produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, the show delves into Dior’s influence and Chanel’s challenges, highlighting their impact and rivalry in fashion.

