Chesterfield v Sheff Utd Live Streaming on TV

Chesterfield and Sheffield Utd meet at the Technique Stadium as these two local rivals do battle in a pre season friendly.

Sheffield Utd finally made it back to the Premier League after securing second spot in the Championship, albeit behind runaway leaders Burnley FC.

That won’t bother their fans as the side looks to build confidence coming into their Premier League campaign which begins the second week of August.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side finished over ten points ahead of third placed Luton Town (who were also promoted to the Premier League).

It was a decent season for the Yorkshire club, who also managed to reach the final four in the FA Cup.

Much will be expected this coming season, and if the Blades can stay up, that will surely be seen as a success.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is not available to watch to viewers in the UK unfortunately although there is a away to watch if you are a subscriber to Sheffield Utd’s live TV channel, Blades TV.

The match will be available to Sheffield Utd subscribers but of course you will need to sign up to the site to be able to watch the game.

Where can I watch the Sheffield Utd match?

There are still tickets available for the match so you can pay on the door. You can also watch through Blades TV, as indicated in the sign up process above.