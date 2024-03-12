Home - News - Cheltenham Super boost Bet365 – State Man evens for Champion Hurdle

The anticipation is nearly at its end with the Cheltenham Festival set to commence on Tuesday.

Spanning four days, from Tuesday to Friday, the festival promises exceptional racing action. Day one is highlighted by several Grade 1 events, including the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle for novice chasers, along with the Mares’ Hurdle and the standout Champion Hurdle.

With Constitution Hill out of the competition, State Man, currently the 3/10 favorite, clearly stands out as the top contender.

Race: Champion Hurdle

Time : 3.30PM

Bookie: Bet365

Previous odds 1/3

Bet Boost Price : EVENS

He has shown excellent form this season, proving to be a reliable and solid horse. With no significant faults to note, State Man seems set to take the win.

Bet365 have pushed State Man out to EVENS to win the Champion Hurdle race at 3.30. Get your price boosted here.

Since joining Willie Mullins’ stable, Stable Mate has been defeated only by Constitution Hill, which is certainly no small feat.

With Constitution Hill out of the picture, State Man is poised for a much-deserved moment of triumph. The 2-mile division currently suffers from a lack of depth, but State Man stands out for his consistency.

Having secured eight Grade 1 victories in under two years, he is a formidable contender.

Attempting to bet against him seems risky, given his track record, with his only other loss under Mullins being due to a fall.

Other bigger priced contenders are Iberico Lord at 10/1.

His performance in the Greatwood Hurdle was notable, and he made a strong impression in his last hurdle race at Newbury. Although he’s facing a significant step up in class, his trajectory suggests potential for further improvement.

Irish Point, with odds of 11/2, has demonstrated his capabilities at this level and is adjusting to a shorter trip.

It’s possible that State Man and Irish Point could lead the field, but Iberico Lord’s potential for unexpected development makes him an intriguing choice for a speculative bet.

