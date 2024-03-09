Home - News - Cheltenham Festival Tips

Prepare yourself for the grand spectacle as the highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival draws near. Here’s your definitive handbook brimming with tips, forecasts, odds, and prime wagers.

The zenith of the National Hunt season beckons as horse racing aficionados worldwide converge upon Cheltenham Racecourse for four days of electrifying competition.

We’ve assembled insights from the Racing Post, coupled with the pivotal indicators our experts scrutinize when forecasting the victor of a Cheltenham race, and much more.

Bowtogreatness : Eyeing either the Ultima Handicap Chase (16/1) or the Kim Muir Challenge Cup (14/1).

Backing Edwardstone (NRNB) for the Champion Chase (11/2).

Guard Your Dreams: In contention for either the Coral Cup (20/1) or the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (40/1).

Amidst the fray stands GENTLEMAN DE MEE, a bona fide Grade 1 chaser at two miles on his day. With a knack for navigating the track and a racing style that thrives on the Old Course.

Teahupoo : Race: Stayers’ Hurdle – 9/4

My preference leans toward TEAHUPOO for the Stayers’ Hurdle, irrespective of circumstances. He emerges as the most enticing NRNB selection amongst contenders in the market.

L’homme Presse : Race: Gold Cup – 10/1

When at his peak, L’HOMME PRESSE undoubtedly poses a formidable challenge to Galopin Des Champs.

Not So Sleepy : Race: Champion Hurdle – 11/1

With NOT SO SLEEPY likely to make a final bid for glory, buoyed by a Grade 1 triumph in the rescheduled Fighting Fifth at Sandown. His adaptability to varying ground conditions and consistent performance bode well.

Captain Guinness : Race: Champion Chase – 8/1

CAPTAIN GUINNESS, yet to unveil his full potential, appears poised to surpass expectations in what appears to be a subdued renewal of the Champion Chase.

Banbridge : Race: Ryanair Chase – 5/2

BANBRIDGE, a specialist in intermediate distances and favorable ground conditions, seeks to extend his winning streak at Cheltenham.

Hewick : Race: Gold Cup – 12/1

HEWICK holds promise for a strong showing provided he encounters conditions to his liking in the Gold Cup.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.