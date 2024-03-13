Home - News - Cheltenham Festival on tv – watch live streaming of Wednesday Day 2 races

The Cheltenham Festival, often hailed as the pinnacle of turf racing, marks the zenith of the jumps season in the UK and Ireland as we head into Day Two Wednesday of the Festival.

We had a exhilarating day yesterday with favourites State Man and Lossiemouth romping home and leaving punters happy.

Held in the picturesque Prestbury Park, this event tests horses, including top favorites (NAPs) and runners-up (NBs), in their ability to navigate the course both quickly and safely.

What TV Channel can I watch Cheltenham today?

Wednesday or Day Two at the Cheltenham Festival is broadcast live on ITV throughout the day in the UK. You can also watch using racing TV but a subscription is required.

You can watch Wednesday from the Cheltenham Festival using Bet365’s streaming service will provide live coverage of every race from today’s racing at Cheltenham.

In preparation for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, comprehensive information is available, encompassing vital dates, TV and streaming details, profiles of key races, full race schedules, and more.

The event enjoys widespread television coverage in the UK, with ITV showcasing the first five races daily.

ITV1 will offer free live broadcasts of the first five races each day of the Cheltenham Festival, with coverage kicking off at 1pm and continuing until 4.30pm.

Additionally, a preview show, ‘The Opening Show,’ will air on ITV4 from 8.30am to 10am each morning during the event.

For those wishing to experience the entire Festival, Racing TV is your go-to destination. It will show all seven races on each day of the event.

Racing TV, a subscription service, can be accessed through Sky and Virgin Media, as well as online via its website and app.

Their daily coverage begins at 12.30pm GMT and wraps up following the day’s final race.

