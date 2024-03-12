Home - News - Cheltenham Festival on tv – watch live stream of every race

Known as the greatest show on turf, the Cheltenham Festival is the apex of the jumps season in the UK and Ireland.

Set in the enchanting surroundings of Prestbury Park, it’s a challenge for the horses, top picks (NAPs), and next bests (NBs) to traverse the course both swiftly and safely.

The festival spans from the 12th to the 15th of March 2024, offering days filled with pivotal races for trainers, jockeys, stables, and fans.

What TV Channel is Cheltenham on?

The Cheltenham Festival is broadcast live on ITV throughout the day in the UK. You can also watch using racing TV but a subscription is required.

You can watch the Cheltenham Festival using Bet365’s streaming service will provide live coverage of every race from today’s racing at Cheltenham.

Ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, we provide comprehensive details, including essential dates, TV and streaming information, profiles of feature races, complete race schedules, and more.

For those eager to watch, every race of the Cheltenham Festival is available through Bet365’s live horse racing streaming service.

On television, this major racing event receives extensive coverage on UK terrestrial TV, with ITV broadcasting the first five races each day.

For complete access to all the races, Racing TV, a subscription-based service, will be showcasing the entire lineup.

