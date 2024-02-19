Home - News - Cheltenham Festival live streaming – Where to watch on TV



Where to watch each race at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase on TV.

The Cheltenham Festival, held in March, is the pinnacle of jump racing, offering four exhilarating days in the scenic Cotswolds. Recognized as ‘the greatest show on turf,’ it captivates the global sports audience.

The 2024 Festival is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 12th March to Friday 15th March. Tickets are in short supply so if you don’t have one yet make sure to make some enquiries.

During these mid-March days, the Cheltenham Festival becomes the focal point for enthusiasts worldwide. The event gathers the finest horses, trainers, and jockeys from the UK, Ireland, and beyond for an unparalleled 28-race National Hunt racing event.

What TV Channel is the Festival on?

The entire festival can be streamed via the bet365 Sports Live Streaming platform. In Britain, selected races are broadcast live on ITV, while Racing TV, a dedicated subscription channel, covers all 28 races live.

The 2024 edition of the Cheltenham Festival is slated from Tuesday, March 12th to Friday, March 15th.

The festival is hosted at Prestbury Park, nestled in the Cotswolds’ heart in Gloucestershire and as such is the perfect place to watch the racing.

This venue is a haven for jump racing aficionados, with some top class racing action including the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle, and reaching the festival represents the pinnacle for any jump racehorse in training.

For those wishing to experience the event firsthand, tickets are available on the Cheltenham Festival’s official website.

it should be four days of Grade One racing, make sure to watch this one.

