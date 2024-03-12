Cheltenham Festival free bets – where to get offers for Tuesday

Home - News - Cheltenham Festival free bets – where to get offers for Tuesday

The excitement for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is reaching its peak, with the industry buzzing and bookmakers competing for attention.

The event promises packed stands, an influx of crowds and international visitors, and four days of elite horse racing. What’s adding to the buzz are the numerous free bets and promotional offers.

Major online bookmakers are launching attractive promotions for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

These exclusive offers from key industry players are a great way to enhance your betting experience. Remember to thoroughly understand the terms and conditions of these offers before engaging.

As the Festival approaches, bookmakers are revealing tempting betting offers and free bets.

During the Cheltenham Festival, new customers often have access to attractive offers, including money-back specials. These promotions vary among bookmakers and are usually announced daily during the Festival.

A Cheltenham free bet is essentially a promotional offer from bookmakers around the Festival time.

How free bets work

These free bets allow punters to place bets on Cheltenham races using a stake provided by the bookmaker. Winnings are paid out in real money, excluding the value of the initial free bet stake.

Using Free Bets

To use a Cheltenham free bet, bettors can wager on a race during the Festival without risking their own money. These offers are designed to attract new customers or reward existing ones.

Sign-up offers and new customer promotions provide special incentives for opening new accounts. They often include exclusive bonuses specifically for the Festival, elevating the initial betting experience.

Remember, Cheltenham free bets are meant for betting and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Winnings from these bets, however, can be withdrawn, subject to the bookmaker’s terms and conditions.

Punters must meet the bookmaker’s qualifying criteria, choose their bet, apply the free bet during the betting process, and adhere to any restrictions specified in the terms.

For existing customers, bookmakers often provide ongoing rewards during the Festival, like free bets, money-back offers, and Best Odds Guaranteed.

Responsible Gambling

Always gamble responsibly. If you need help with gambling-related issues, contact the National Gambling Helpline or visit www.gamstop.co.uk to self-exclude from UK-regulated gambling websites.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.