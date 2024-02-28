Home - News - Chelsea vs Leeds Utd : Where to watch stream on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Leeds United with information on the TV live broadcast schedule and live streaming news.

Fresh from their heartbreaking Carabao Cup final defeat, a deflated Chelsea will seek mitigation in the FA Cup as Leeds United travel to Stamford Bridge for a fifth-round contest on Wednesday night.

The Blues faced harsh criticism after losing the Carabao Cup final to a Liverpool team consisting of youngsters as Virgil van Dijk’s late extra-time header shattered the Pensioners’ hopes of turning the narrative of their underwhelming season, in which they currently sit in a bottom-half 11th spot in the Premier League.

To make matters worse, the Blues face the prospect of being dumped out of two cup competitions within the span of a week as they prepare to take on a Leeds United side in a rich vein of form.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on the ITV One in the UK today as well as ITVX player. Kick off time for the game is 7:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Whites’ are cruising in confidence right now after beating Championship table-toppers Leicester City on Friday night to trim the gap to the summit to just six points.

That win was their ninth successive league victory, while they are enjoying a sensational run of 11 wins from 12 games across all competitions since the turn of the year.

This is the first FA Cup meeting between these two sides since the infamous 1970 final, which went down in football folklore as one of the dirtiest games ever played.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.