Chelsea v Wrexham live streaming – where to watch on TV

Chelsea is set to kick off their summer American tour against Wrexham for the second consecutive year, hoping to replicate their previous 5-0 win.

This match marks the beginning of a five-game series in the USA as Chelsea gears up for the 2024/25 season.

Enzo Maresca will make his debut as Chelsea’s coach in this friendly against the Red Dragons, taking over a year after Mauricio Pochettino’s successful start against the same team, which is supported by Hollywood figures.

How to Watch Chelsea v Wrexham Friendly TV channels & live streams

Fans outside the USA and Canada, where the game will be broadcast locally, can stream the match against Wrexham live on Chelsea’s official website and app for £4.99.

The live stream on the website supports casting to smart TVs. Additionally, the Chelsea app offers exclusive access to enhanced statistics and event tracking. Broadcasting on both platforms will start 30 minutes prior to kick-off.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Germany.

Maresca’s predecessor enjoyed a strong start with a 5-0 victory over Wrexham in North Carolina. Despite this early success, Pochettino’s tenure at Chelsea ended in May following a season that culminated in a sixth-place finish.

Now at the helm, Maresca embarks on a similar US tour, beginning with a match against Wrexham.

The Welsh team, supported by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, is already well into their pre-season, having recently defeated Hanley Town 5-1 and drawn 1-1 with Bournemouth.