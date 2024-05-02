Home - News - Chelsea v Tottenham – what TV channel can I watch the game?

Where to watch live television coverage of the game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC tonight, with streaming information and TV channel information.

I’m treated to another upcoming London derby tonight, as Chelsea will host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a cruch Premier League match.

Last Saturday the Blues staged a remarkable comeback against Aston Villa. Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, Mauricio Pochettino’s side rallied in the second half, scoring twice to complete a comeback and almost winning the game.

Live streaming news

The match can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as well as through the Sky Go app. Kick off time for the game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Stamford Bridge.

A 95th minute potential winning goal by Disasi was disallowed by VAR for a preceding foul, leading to a draw.

Chelsea’s coach, Mauricio Pochettino, expressed frustration, criticizing VAR’s impact on the sport—a sentiment echoed by many.

Spurs fans are undoubtedly eager to see their team secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League next season.

Form has been a bit of a worry and their chances suffered a significant blow over the weekend when poor defending at set-pieces led to a 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in the North London Derby.

This result places them seven points behind Aston Villa, although they do have two games in hand to potentially recover some ground and add intrigue to the season’s final weeks.

Their upcoming match at Stamford Bridge tonight is crucial and three points will be seen as a must.