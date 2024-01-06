Home - News - Chelsea v Preston live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch the FA Cup evening kick off between Chelsea FC and Preston NE, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Chelsea begin their quest for FA Cup glory at home to Championship strugglers Preston North End in the third round on Saturday evening.

The west Londoners held off a spirited late comeback by Luton Town to edge a tense match 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to make it four wins from their last five matches as they sit 10th in the Premier League despite spending a fortune over the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will now take a break from league action as they aim to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

What TV channel is the game on?

This third round FA Cup match is televised on the BBC Sport, iplayer app, or you can hit the red button on your television remote.The match is not broadcast on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is at 5:30PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Having already progressed to the EFL Cup semi-finals, they will take the FA Cup with the same seriousness as both competitions represent the club’s best opportunity of silverware this season.

The Blues’ are perhaps the most successful team in this competition in the recent past, having lifted the FA Cup trophy on six occasions since 2000.

They were beaten in three successive finals between 2020 and 2022, and suffered a third-round elimination last time out.

Preston, meanwhile, are enduring a rough patch of form in the second tier, having lost four of their last five league fixtures.

They are 14th in the Championship, but are just five points off the play-offs places, so all is not lost for the Deepdale outfit and this trip to West London is somewhat a free hit for Ryan Lowe’s troops, who will aim for a famous giant-killing this weekend.

