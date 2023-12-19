Home - News - Chelsea v Newcastle live streaming on TV- EFL Cup

How to watch the EFL Cup tie between Chelsea and Newcastle Utd, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Chelsea will host last season’s finalists, Newcastle United, at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening in one of three all Premier League EFL Cup quarter-final ties this midweek.

Eddie Howe’s side secured a much needed win last weekend as they beat Fulham 3-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday, while maddeningly inconsistent Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

What TV channel is the game on?

This EFL Cup tie is live streaming on either Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time is at 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s EFL Cup in play service from Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe’s men cruised to the Carabao Cup showpiece last season but fell short at the final hurdle, and few clubs would be more deserving of ending their long-running silverware drought if the Magpies go one step further in this campaign after defying the odds consistently in their latest quest for League Cup glory.

Newcastle back to winning ways

Newcastle ousted Manchester City in the third round before avenging their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United with a stunning 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford.

They landed another difficult draw on the road against Mauricio Pochettino’s unpredictable Chelsea outfit.

Up and down Chelsea need a win

The Blues dispatched AFC Wimbledon, Brighton, and Blackburn Rovers on their route to the quarter-final, but they now face their toughest test yet against Newcastle, who thrashed them 4-1 in late November.

Team news remains all important in this one.