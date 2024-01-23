Home - News - Chelsea v Middlesbrough live stream – where to watch Carabao Cup

Premier League giants Chelsea will host Championship Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their semi final tie on Tuesday night, with a berth in the 2023–24 Carabao Cup final on the line.

The Blues’ put in a dire attacking performance when they travelled up north for the first leg at Riverside Stadium.

They fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Riverside Stadium a fortnight ago after missing a host of prime opportunities to score the equaliser, with Hayden Hackney’s 37th minute goal enough to give Boro a famous victory over their expensively assembled superior opponents.

The Pensioners’ registered a 1-0 victory against Fulham before having a week-long break to recharge their batteries, but they will now need to score at least twice to overturn the deficit when Boro come to town if they are to progress into the EFL Cup final showdown at Wembley.

How to get Chelsea vs Middlesbrough on TV

This Carabao Cup second leg match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8PM this evening.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

If Mauricio Pochettino fails to find a way past the Championship outfit, that will put him under serious pressure, with the Blues languishing 12 points behind the Premier League’s Champions League spots despite boasting a squad worth well over £1 billion.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, know they will likely find themselves at the eye of the storm at Stamford Bridge, but they do have something to cling onto going into this encounter, and should they keep the Blues’ at bay for the second game running, they can register their names in the history books.

Michael Carrick’s side will come this tie on the back of a 1-1 stalemate with rock-bottom Rotherham United in the Championship at the weekend.

Although they sit 11th in the table, Boro are just three points off the playoff spots, and a second successive top-six finish isn’t entirely out of question, but Carrick will insist that full focus is placed on securing the historic Wembley ticket on Tuesday.

