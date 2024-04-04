Home - News - Chelsea v Man Utd – Where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Thursday night kick off between Chelsea FC and Manchester Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Two teams with less than impressive performances this season are set to clash at Stamford Bridge later on this evening, as Chelsea hosts Manchester United in West London.

The Chelsea supporters’ patience is wearing thin with manager Mauricio Pochettino, especially after a narrow escape with a draw against a 10-man Burnley team on Saturday.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Chelsea is televised on TnT Sports in the United Kingdom today, on channel 410 if you have Sky. Kick off time for the match is 8:15PM GMT.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium.

The result once again left fans scratching their heads at a performance which kept Chelsea in the eleventh spot in the Premier League.

Qualifying for a European competition is still within reach for the Blues so all is not lost as they entertain Utd tonight.

Considering their recent transfer fees, at the very least, they should be aiming for a spot in the Europa Conference League.

A victory in this match could push Chelsea to ninth place, with a game still in hand compared to their rivals.

Manchester United is making a quick return to West London, hoping for a better outcome than their last visit.

Their previous game saw them outplayed by Brentford, yet they managed to stay in contention until Mason Mount’s goal in the 96th minute appeared to seal the win.

Daniel Farke’s Brentford immediately responded, adding to the frustrations of Manchester United, who still struggling to put a few results together.

Historically, Chelsea hasn’t had much success against Manchester United, failing to secure a league victory in their last 12 encounters since 2017.

Out of their past seven meetings, five have resulted in draws, with three of those ending 1-1. We could be in for something similar tonight.

