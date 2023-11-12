Home - News - Chelsea v Man City live streaming options, tv channel, kick off time

After an emphatic 4-1 victory against their city counterparts, Tottenham, earlier this week, Chelsea approaches the upcoming game with heightened morale.

Their next challenge is a formidable one, as they gear up to compete against the current Premier League titans, Manchester City, at their home ground of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s triumph brought them three critical points, propelling Mauricio Pochettino’s squad to the 10th spot in the league standings as it currently stands.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event amd Premier League channel. A subscription will be required to access the stream. Kick off is at 4.30PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Kick off time

The match ahs a kick off time of 4.30PM on Sunday, 12th November 2023.

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable scoring streak with another pair of goals against Young Boys, which followed a notable two-goal performance in a 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby nine days prior.

Despite uncertainties surrounding his fitness after an early substitution in the previous weekend’s 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth, Haaland was in the starting line-up on Tuesday.

He played a significant part in securing the victory that guaranteed a place in the last 16 before being substituted at the 60-minute mark.

There’s also a preference for Julian Alvarez to be the scorer in a City win at more attractive odds.

Alvarez, who has the accolade of being a World Cup champion, boasts a track record of scoring in each of his matches against Chelsea last season.

He has continued his scoring form into the current season, with seven goals in various competitions to date.